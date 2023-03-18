Gorman went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League win over the Marlins.

Gorman has benefited from the Cardinals having a number of players away at the World Baseball Classic. He's hit .324 (11-for-34) with nine RBI, six runs scored and a 6:12 BB:K through 13 Grapefruit League games. Gorman may not have a consistent everyday position, but Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Disptatch reports Gorman will back up Nolan Arenado at third base in addition to being an option at second base and designated hitter this season. Gorman came up through the minors as a third baseman before switching to the keystone, but with utility man Brendan Donovan around, Gorman likely won't need to move around as much.