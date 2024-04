Gorman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

Gorman broke a scoreless tie with a 419-foot blast to center field off Zack Wheeler in the fourth. Gorman now leads the Cardinals early on with three homers and showed his power upside a year ago by hitting 27 home runs, but remains more of a boom or bust option, evidenced by his .222 batting average and high strikeout rate.