Gorman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Gorman was the only source of run support for the Cardinals in a game that got ugly for them very quick. The 24-year-old showed off his raw power, sending both home runs 400+ feet to center field, awarding fantasy managers who patiently waited for his bat to get going after just two extra-base hits in his first 33 at-bats of the year. The 24-year-old slugger is hitting .222/.300/.444 with a concerning 42.5 strikeout rate early on.