Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Saturday's 9-1 win versus the Pirates.

The veteran slugger had a strong start to the season as he went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs Friday, and he started the scoring with a 381-foot homer to left field during Friday's opening frame. Goldschmidt will look to keep things rolling Sunday against Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller.