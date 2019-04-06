Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Padres on Friday.

Goldschmidt squared up on a Trey Wingenter offering in the eight for his fifth homer of the season. The slugging first baseman has been as good as advertised on the power front thus far, but he's actually in a bit of a slump overall. Factoring in Friday's production, Goldschmidt is just 1-for-11 over the last three games.