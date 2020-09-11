Ravelo went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI during a 12-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Getting the start as the DH in the matinee, Ravelo connected off Nick Ramirez in the sixth inning for his first homer of 2020. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-11 since rejoining the Cards' roster with five RBI in three games.