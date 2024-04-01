O'Brien (forearm) underwent an MRI on his right flexor tendon Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Brien does not have any structural damage in his right forearm according to manager Oliver Marmol, though he will be shut down for a time being before returning to throwing down the road. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, but it sounds like he'll likely miss more than the minimum time. For the time being, southpaw John King was called up Sunday to replace O'Brien in the Cardinals' bullpen.