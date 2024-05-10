O'Brien (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Brien's transfer to the 60-day IL makes room on the 40-man roster for Kolton Ingram, who was acquired off waivers. O'Brien was close to starting his throwing program in mid-April, but no updates have been provided since. He'll be eligible for reinstatement May 30, though it's likely he won't be ready for immediate action.