O'Brien is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday at Double-A Springfield and could start a rehab assignment next week if Saturday's session goes well, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Saturday will be O'Brien's third, and possibly last, live BP session, as the 29-year-old reliever could start playing in games as early as next week. O'Brien hasn't pitched in a game since Opening Day, when he sustained a strained forearm. He'll likely require several rehab appearances before being activated.