O'Brien has allowed three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over three scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play.

O'Brien was acquired in a trade with the Mariners in November and added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster. So far, he's making a good case for a bullpen spot in 2024. Last season was his first good one at the Triple-A level -- he had a 2.29 ERA and saved 15 games for Triple-A Tacoma, but it remains to be seen how he'll adjust to major-league hitters in a larger sample.