O'Brien (forearm) has been long-tossing as he continues a throwing progression, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
O'Brien is working his way back from a right flexor strain. He was shifted to the 60-day injured list last week, so O'Brien won't be eligible for activation until the end of May. It's not clear when he might be ready to throw bullpen sessions.
More News
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Close to starting throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Shut down from throwing•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Out with flexor strain•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Auditioning well in spring•
-
Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Acquired by Cardinals•