Helsley allowed two runs on four hits in one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cubs. He did not walk or strike out a batter.

Helsley had gone 11 innings without allowing a run, and he hadn't given up multiple hits in an appearance since April 27. Luckily for the Cardinals, they gave him a three-run lead to protect, and he had just enough runway to do so despite the laborious outing. Helsley is 16-for-17 in save chances this season with a 1.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB over 23 innings. His lone blown save came in his season debut, and he remains one of the top closers in baseball despite playing for a mediocre team.