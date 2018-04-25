Cardinals' Sam Tuivailala: Heads out for rehab assignment
Tuivailala (knee) departed for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and will officially begin his rehab assignment Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
According to general manager Michael Hirsch, Tuivailala will need to be able to work multiple innings and pitch on back-to-back days before he's deemed as ready to return to the big-league club. The recovering reliever isn't expected to be on his assignment for very long according to Girsch, who labeled him as "relatively close to being ready to go."
