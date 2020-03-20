Tuivailala (shoulder) was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Mariners on Friday.

Tuivailala was dealing with a shoulder impingement during camp. He didn't appear in a Cactus League game but had been able to throw. It's unclear if his release is injury-related, but the uncertainty with his shoulder combined with the uncertainty surrounding MLB's planned date to resume play may make it tough for him to find a new job any time soon.