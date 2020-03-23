Play

Tuivailala (shoulder) cleared release waivers and became a free agent Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Tuivailala was dealing with a right shoulder injury during spring training, and he was placed on unconditional release waivers Friday. The 27-year-old recorded a 2.81 ERA with a 91:34 K:BB over the past three seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him picked up by another club at some point.

