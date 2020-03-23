Sam Tuivailala: Clears waivers
Tuivailala (shoulder) cleared release waivers and became a free agent Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Tuivailala was dealing with a right shoulder injury during spring training, and he was placed on unconditional release waivers Friday. The 27-year-old recorded a 2.81 ERA with a 91:34 K:BB over the past three seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him picked up by another club at some point.
More News
-
Sam Tuivailala: Released by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Sim game scuttled•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Faces live hitters•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Dealing with shoulder impingement•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Avoids arbitration with Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...