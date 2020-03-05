Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Throws bullpen Wednesday
Tuivailala (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever has been held back by a shoulder impingement this spring, which has prevented him from making his Cactus League debut. Tuivailala is making progress toward throwing live batting practice, however, provided he doesn't feel any residual adverse effects from Wednesday's activity.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Dealing with shoulder impingement•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Avoids arbitration with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Perfect as opener•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Working as opener Sunday•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Gets first turn as opener•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Notches first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...