Tuivailala (shoulder) faced live hitters for the first time this spring as part of a "B" game on a back field at the Mariners' complex Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reliever has been progressively working back from shoulder issues that have plagued him since spring began. Kramer reports Tuivailala allowed a home run to Shed Long and some deep flyball outs to the six hitters he faced. The 27-year-old could be a key component of the Mariners' bullpen when at full health after posting an impressive 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 23 innings over 23 appearances in 2019.