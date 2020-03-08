Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Faces live hitters
Tuivailala (shoulder) faced live hitters for the first time this spring as part of a "B" game on a back field at the Mariners' complex Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever has been progressively working back from shoulder issues that have plagued him since spring began. Kramer reports Tuivailala allowed a home run to Shed Long and some deep flyball outs to the six hitters he faced. The 27-year-old could be a key component of the Mariners' bullpen when at full health after posting an impressive 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 23 innings over 23 appearances in 2019.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Dealing with shoulder impingement•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Avoids arbitration with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Perfect as opener•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Working as opener Sunday•
-
Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Gets first turn as opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...