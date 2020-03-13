Tuivailala (shoulder) was slated to throw a simulated game Friday before MLB's announcement Thursday that the remainder of spring training would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's still possible the right-hander has a chance to participate in the sim game by early next week, as Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports the Mariners won't have organized team activities this weekend but are hoping to have guidance from the MLB and MLBPA on what they're allowed to do in that regard by Monday morning. Tuivailala was still ramping up to eventually participate in Cactus League play, but with that plan now by the wayside, he'll continue preparing his arm for the regular season by whatever means are made possible over the coming weeks.