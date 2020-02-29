Tuivailala is dealing with a minor shoulder impingement and is at least a week away from game action, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The expectation is that Tuivailala will be ready to go at the start of the regular season, but he may not have enough time to make a strong impression in spring training. Manager Scott Servais said there will not be a defined closer entering the season, but Tuivailala is one of several arms who could be called on in the ninth inning depending on the situation and who is fresh in the bullpen.