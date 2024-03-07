Gray (hamstring) will play catch from 60 feet Thursday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gray was diagnosed with a mild right hamstring strain earlier this week but is ready to ease back into baseball activities. The expectation is that he will likely require a stint on the injured list to begin the season, although the Cardinals seem optimistic that Gray's absence will be a short one.
