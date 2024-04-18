Matz (1-1) took the loss against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.

Matz got off to an okay start, striking out three of the first six batters he faced before getting tagged for two runs on an Esteury Ruiz home run in the bottom of the third. The lefty would then allow three consecutive hits to open the fifth, leading to three more runs coming across for Oakland as he took his first loss of the season. Matz had not allowed more than two runs in any of his first three starts coming in, though he's now given up 15 hits over his last 9.2 innings of work. The home run from Ruiz was also the first long ball that Matz has allowed this season.