Matz yielded four runs (one earned) on eight hits over 4.2 innings during a no-decision Friday. He struck out two in the win over Arizona.

Matz repeatedly worked around potential danger through four shutout frames before Arizona woke up and scored six in the fifth inning, with four going on Matz's line. Fortunately for him, only one run was earned due to his own throwing error. Matz had allowed just two runs through 10.1 innings before Friday's start and he turned in his shortest outing of the year. The veteran southpaw is sporting a 1.80 ERA with an 8:3 K:BB over 15 frames. Matz is projected to start in Oakland next week.