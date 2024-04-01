Matz did not factor in the decision Sunday after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three in the Cardinals' loss to the Dodgers.

Matz rolled through five shutout frames before the Dodgers finally got a couple of runs home in the sixth inning. He threw 51 of 81 pitches for strikes and forced 11 swings-and-misses, including seven with the changeup. The 32-year-old posted a solid 3.86 ERA through 105 frames last year and will be relied on in the back end of the Cardinals rotation all year. Matz is currently projected to face the Marlins next.