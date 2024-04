Matz (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over the Marlins. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw wasn't dominant, generating only 10 swinging strikes among his 85 pitches, but all four hits off Matz were singles as he again limited hard contact. He sports a 1.74 ERA through 10.1 innings to go with a 6:3 K:BB, and Matz lines up to make his next start on the road next weekend in Arizona.