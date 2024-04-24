Matz (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against Arizona, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four

All of the runs against Matz came in the third and fifth innings. In the third, he walked a pair of batters and allowed an RBI base hit to Lourdes Gurriel before Christian Walker launched a three-run homer. in the fifth, Matz allowed hits to three straight batters, two of which scored after he was pulled. After giving up three earned runs in his first 15.0 innings, Matz has surrendered 12 earned runs in his last two starts (9.1 innings) with eight K's and six walks. He's lined up to face the Tigers in Detroit on Monday.