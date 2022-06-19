O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs in an 11-2 win against Boston on Saturday.

O'Neill recorded his second three-hit effort of the campaign, and he swatted his fourth homer on a solo shot in the sixth inning. The outfielder had been 0-for-9 over his previous three games but has been strong overall since returning from the injured list June 7, batting .318 (14-for-44) with two homers, eight RBI and two stolen bases. O'Neill was hitting .195 prior to his stint on the IL but has boosted his average to .228 with the strong stretch since.