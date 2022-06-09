O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Rays.

O'Neill provided all of the Cardinals' offense on Wednesday. That began with a solo home in the fourth frame, his third long ball of the season. He added a two-RBI single in the sixth inning. It's an extremely small sample, though O'Neill has recorded multiple hits in each of his two starts since returning from a stint on the injured list caused by a shoulder injury. He's still hitting just .213/.268/.331 across 142 plate appearances.