Scott will not start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Scott has started all 15 games this year for the Cardinals, but Mike Siani will man center field Sunday in Arizona. With center fielders Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson both injured, the rookie Scott has gotten a hefty workload, though he's only produced five hits from 57 plate appearances.
