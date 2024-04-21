The Cardinals optioned Scott to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Scott had a tough first month in the majors, as he attempted to make the jump from Double-A Springfield to the Cardinals. He slashed .085/.138/.136 with two RBI while striking out 15 times over 65 plate appearances to start the season. A move back to the minors will hopefully be what Scott needs to find his swing again. In a corresponding move, St. Louis recalled catcher Pedro Pages from Triple-A Memphis.