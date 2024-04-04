Scott will start in center field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Marlins.
The Cardinals are hamstrung by injuries right now, with normal leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan (elbow) and Willson Contreras (hand) unavailable Thursday and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and Tommy Edman (wrist) still on the injured list. The domino effect is Scott getting a test drive in the leadoff spot for the home opener, even as the Marlins are starting a lefty in Ryan Weathers. Scott is 3-for-25 with one stolen base in his first seven major-league games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Logs steal in debut•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Added to roster ahead of debut•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Could be needed with Carlson out•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Moves to minors camp•
-
Cardinals' Victor Scott: Absent from roster projection•