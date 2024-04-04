Scott will start in center field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Marlins.

The Cardinals are hamstrung by injuries right now, with normal leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan (elbow) and Willson Contreras (hand) unavailable Thursday and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and Tommy Edman (wrist) still on the injured list. The domino effect is Scott getting a test drive in the leadoff spot for the home opener, even as the Marlins are starting a lefty in Ryan Weathers. Scott is 3-for-25 with one stolen base in his first seven major-league games.