Scott went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Scott continues to start in center field, but he's hitting just .077 and getting on base at a .163 clip through his first 11 games. That's not good enough to let his speed shine on the basepaths. He's added a 2:11 BB:K, two doubles and six runs scored through 43 plate appearances. Tommy Edman (wrist) was cleared for baseball activities Monday but still has a long ramp-up period ahead, while Dylan Carlson (shoulder) is not close to a return. Scott may be at risk of losing playing time when Lars Nootbaar (ribs) is activated from the injured list, which could come later this week.