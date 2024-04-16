Scott is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Scott started the first 15 games of the season but now finds himself on the bench for the second time in St. Louis' past three contests. Mike Siani will start in center field and bat ninth against lefty JP Sears.
