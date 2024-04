Scott is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Scott returned to the starting lineup Friday, but he finished 0-for-3 and has not reached base since April 12 against the Diamondbacks. He's had a rough start to his major-league career, slashing .085/.138/.136 while striking out 15 times over 65 plate appearances this season. Mike Siani will start in center field Saturday and bat ninth against Brewers left-hander DL Hall.