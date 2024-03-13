Scott is starting in center field and batting leadoff for the Cardinals in Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Twins.

It's the third time in the team's last four games that Scott has been in center field and at the top of the batting order. Also notable is that Wednesday's lineup features Dylan Carlson in left field, marking the first time those two players have occupied those positions in the same game. Carlson has been the Cards' presumed starter in center field while Tommy Edman (wrist) is out, with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak last week downplaying the possibility of Scott making the Opening Day roster. However, the club seems to be leaving the door ajar for Scott with the way he's turned heads this spring. The speedy outfielder is slashing .370/.469/.444 in Grapefruit League play and is 7-for-11 with two steals, an RBI and four runs scored over his last three contests.