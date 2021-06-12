Molina went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.
The veteran backstop had gone 0-for-2 with a hit by pitch, a walk, an RBI and a run Wednesday in his return from a two-game absence due to a knee bruise, and he followed it up with his first multi-hit effort since May 29 in Friday's defeat. Molina is putting together one of his best offensive performances of the past several seasons, as he's carrying a .286 average, .823 OPS, 18 extra-base hits and 28 RBI across 167 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Expected to avoid IL stay•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Exits with left knee contusion•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resting Wednesday•