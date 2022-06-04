Thompson gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings Friday against the Cubs. He earned the save in his big-league debut.

He was the eighth player since at least 1901 to pitch four or more innings and record a save in his MLB debut and the first in 45 years. Thompson is a starter by trade, and he gave the Cardinals some length out of the bullpen in the first game of a four-game weekend series. Given his success in this debut and at Triple-A this season (3.66 xFIP, 1.15 WHIP, 22.0 K-BB%), he could be an option to slot into the rotation at some point this summer.