Thompson (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals, surrendering three runs on five hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Thompson was consistently in trouble Wednesday, allowing a runner to reach or cross second base in each of the first four innings, including a solo home run by Kyle Higashioka in the fourth. He was also picked on by baserunners, giving up three stolen bases on the day. With Sonny Gray (hamstring) on the brink of beginning a rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis, it appears Thompson will only get one or two more go-arounds in the rotation. He's tentatively scheduled for another tough draw against the Phillies on Tuesday after opening up the campaign facing the Dodgers and Padres.