Thompson pitched 5.1 innings against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

Thompson carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth frame but couldn't make the advantage stand up. He gave up consecutive doubles to begin the inning, resulting in the Brewers' first run, then saw the game-tying run cross the plate on a one-out fielder's choice. That tally was unearned due to a previous throwing error behind him, but it was nonetheless enough to move Thompson out of position for a win. This was presumably Thompson's final appearance of the campaign, and he finishes with a 4.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB over 66.1 frames, with nine of his 25 appearances coming as a starter.