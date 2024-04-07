Thompson is expected to lose his rotation spot and move to the bullpen with Sonny Gray (hamstring) on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rather than sending Gray out for a minor-league rehab assignment after he tossed 54 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Wednesday, the Cardinals saw enough from the veteran right-hander to feel comfortable having him return from the IL for his next outing. According to Jones, Thompson won't be available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Marlins or in Monday's series opener with the Phillies just in case Gray suffers a setback leading up to Tuesday's game, but Thompson looks like he'll be headed for a relief role before long. Since he isn't yet fully ramped up, Gray is expected to be limited to 65 pitches Tuesday, so Thompson could even be called upon to pitch an inning or two once the former exits his start. After faring respectably upon joining the St. Louis rotation over the final two months of the 2023 campaign, Thompson has struggled to carry any momentum into 2024. Over his first two starts, Thompson has given up eight earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out nine over 10.1 innings.