Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Friday that Thompson will be a member of the club's season-opening rotation, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Veteran Sonny Gray (hamstring) will begin the season on the injured list, opening the door for Thompson to earn a rotation spot. Thompson pitched well during spring training with a 2.81 ERA across 16 innings, and he'll likely only have a few starts to stake his claim to the rotation spot since Gray isn't expected to have a lengthy absence.