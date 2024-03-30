Thompson dropped to 0-1 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers after striking out four while allowing five earned runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings.
All five of the runs charged to Thompson came via home runs, as the left-hander gave up solo homers in the first and second innings before Teoscar Hernandez added a three-run shot in the fourth. Thompson went 5-7 last season with a 4.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB across 66.1 innings. The southpaw figures to head back to the bullpen, or Triple-A Memphis, when Sonny Gray (hamstring) returns from the IL.
