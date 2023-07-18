Lawrence was released by the Blue Jays on Sunday, Eric Treuden of FanSided.com reports.
Treuden notes that Lawrence exercised an opt-out clause in his contract and is in talks with the Cardinals and Yankees on a new contract. Lawrence, 35, has spent all of this season at Triple-A Buffalo, posting a 4.67 ERA in 18 starts.
