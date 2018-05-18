Headley was released by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Headley's second term with the team that drafted him back in 2005 ended in failure, as he was designated for assignment and released after hitting just .115 in 27 games. The rebuilding Padres had little reason to devote a roster spot to an underperforming veteran, but there's a good chance he finds a fit with another team in a bench role. He's a switch hitter who had posted a wRC+ of at least 92 for ten straight seasons prior to this year, so unless the entire league believes he's completely fallen off a cliff at age 34, there's likely still a spot for him somewhere in the league, though the chance of him finding enough at-bats to have much fantasy relevance seems slim.