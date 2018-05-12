Padres' Chase Headley: Designated for assignment
Headley was designated for assignment Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
It just hasn't worked out for Headley since returning to the team with which he spent the first seven and a half years of his major-league career. In 60 plate appearances, the veteran is hitting a mere .115/.233/.135. Still, he did hit a solid .273/.352/.406 last year for the Yankees, so he has a chance to latch on somewhere else as a productive bench bat. Cory Spangenberg will take his place on the roster.
