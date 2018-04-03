Padres' Chase Headley: Sits against lefty
Headley is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
With a southpaw toeing the rubber for the opposition (Kyle Freeland), Headley will give way to Christian Villanueva at the hot corner. Headley has hit better against righties over the course of his career, so he could continue to cede starts to Villanueva against same-handed pitching, as that has been the case so far this season.
