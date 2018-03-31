Headley is out of the starting lineup for the second straight day against the Brewers on Saturday.

Headley started the season opener but sat Friday for Cory Spangenberg and Christian Villanueva will receive the start at third on Saturday. This could be a platoon-related move, as the Padres face the left-handed Brent Suter. Villanueva is the only-right handed hitter of the trio, and though Headley is a switch-hitter, he's hit better against righties (111 wRC+) than lefties (100 wRC+) over the course of his career. It's possible that Villanueva ends up starting against most southpaws.