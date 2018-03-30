Headley is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.

Headley went 0-for-4 with a walk in the season opener Thursday. Cory Spangenberg will start at third base in his place Friday. Expect Headley to play close to every day, though Spangenberg will get his share of at-bats at third as well at second base and in left field.

