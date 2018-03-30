Padres' Chase Headley: Not starting Friday
Headley is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Headley went 0-for-4 with a walk in the season opener Thursday. Cory Spangenberg will start at third base in his place Friday. Expect Headley to play close to every day, though Spangenberg will get his share of at-bats at third as well at second base and in left field.
More News
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...