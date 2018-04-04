Headley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Headley was expected to be the primary third baseman for San Diego this season, but he's made just two starts this season. It wasn't overly surprising Tuesday since southpaw Kyle Freeland was hurling for Colorado, but it seems like the veteran's hitless start is playing a role in things. Christian Villanueva will man the hot corner following his three-homer night.

