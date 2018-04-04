Padres' Chase Headley: Sits out Wednesday
Headley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Headley was expected to be the primary third baseman for San Diego this season, but he's made just two starts this season. It wasn't overly surprising Tuesday since southpaw Kyle Freeland was hurling for Colorado, but it seems like the veteran's hitless start is playing a role in things. Christian Villanueva will man the hot corner following his three-homer night.
More News
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...