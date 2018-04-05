Padres' Chase Headley: Remains on bench
Headley is out of the lineup Thursday against Colorado.
Headley will occupy a spot on the bench for the third straight game as Christian Villanueva earns another start at third base. During 12 plate appearances thus far in 2018, Headley has yet to accumulate a hit and has recorded five strikeouts.
