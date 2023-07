Alzolay pitched a perfect ninth inning to record the save in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Yankees.

Alzolay made quick work of the Yankees on seven pitches, giving him his seventh save of the season in eight chances. The righty has excelled in a relief role this year after working as a starter earlier in his career. Alzolay now has a 2.29 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 43 strikeouts across 39.1 innings. He should continue to serve as Chicago's closer after the upcoming All-Star break.